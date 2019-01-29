In your article today about the new informed consent laws, the doctor said the 15 page vaccine inserts were meant for doctors and not the public. (I realize you were quoting him). But if you read the inserts it does not say it is for medical personnel only. That is not true. The manufacturers put one in every box with every vial of vaccine, because they were legally supposed to make those available to the public, as a part of fulfilling their obligation to the Nuremberg laws of informed medical consent.
Amy Loveless
Saratoga Springs, Utah
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.