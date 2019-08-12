On behalf of JUUL Labs, we strongly support raising the purchasing age for tobacco products, including vapor products like JUUL, to 21 nationwide, and we have been actively supporting efforts to do that.
Our mission is to improve the lives of the world’s one billion adult smokers by eliminating cigarettes. Any youth use of JUUL products is antithetical to that.
We know strong action is required. We’ve implemented aggressive plans that overhauled our business with a renewed focus to address youth access, appeal and use of JUUL products. We stopped the distribution of non-tobacco and non-menthol-based flavored JUUL pods to traditional retail outlets, strengthened the age verification of our e-commerce site, and are developing new technologies to further limit youth access and use.
So far, 18 states and Washington, D.C., have passed Tobacco 21 laws. We hope Arizona municipalities continue this effort and the state legislature approves T21 in the 2020 legislative session.
Ashley Gould, Chief Administrative Officer at JUUL Labs
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.