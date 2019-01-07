Re: the Jan. 4 column "City's election system under siege because it's unfair."
I read Tim Steller’s piece with interest having served on a Town Board in Westchester County where we faced that same issue. We kept our elections town wide. It became apparent there that limiting voting to smaller geographical areas would create greater competition for highly localized services. In a place like my former town, and in Tucson, where increasing tax revenues is near impossible, it serves no greater interest to hype up inter-ward competition for resources.
The current system, making each council member answerable to all voters, requires council members to act more generally in the interest of all residents. It is, likely, the fact that voters perceive Republican candidates are supporting policies not in the broad public interest that these candidates do not succeed. In my view, that is a successful system.
Paul Winick
Northeast side
