What gall Kelli Ward has to think that the McCain family timed their announcement of his stopping medical treatment to mess with her campaign. I’m sure at no time last weekend did the McCain family give one thought to Kelli Ward and her campaign. First, she told him he should just go ahead and die when first diagnosed and now his unfortunate death is ruining her statewide campaign tour. It is incredibly hard to believe she is a medical doctor. She doesn’t have one smidgen of compassion. Do us a favor, Ms. Ward, and find a different occupation. Public Service doesn’t suit you.
Joyce Stump
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.