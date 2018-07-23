On behalf of YWCA Tucson board members, volunteers, donors and staff who built a strong mission-focused organization — nationally recognized for outstanding programs prior to Kelly Fryer's arrival — I am responding to her misleading characterization of the YWCA in her candidate for governor statement in Sunday's Star.
Audited statements for fiscal years 2007-2012 (during the height of the recession) show YWCA Tucson's net assets decreased by only $165,000 (5 percent) after absorbing non-cash loss totaling $750,000 from depreciation during those six years. On the day Kelly Fryer was hired to lead YWCA Tucson, the YWCA had net assets of $2.8 million, $219,000 in long-term debt and a year-end projected gain of $150,000.
This is not the profile of an organization with concerns about survival or in need of a 10-year turnaround.
Janet Marcotte
Executive Director, YWCA Tucson 1987-2012
