Re: the March 2 column "What good cops do and the impact they make."
I enjoyed reading the column this morning by David Fitzsimmons on "what good cops do." I appreciate his reminder to Tucson of the ultimate sacrifice made by Officer Erik Hite, this is meaningful to his family and to those who worked with him.
I am with you David in sharing my wish that your nephew has a long and deeply rewarding career with the Department of Public Safety, a great law enforcement organization. I want to add that what good cops do, (and good government) is work with their communities for a better quality of life for all. It is a "partnership," as we call it here in the "Old Pueblo," that is wanted and welcomed.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
