Re: the July 21 column "School tax on rich tramples interests of the minority."
Diego Rivera’s lament for the rich minority overtaxed by the majority is conservative propaganda. The top 10 percent may be a numerical minority but in terms of power they are the majority. They own 77 percent of the wealth of the nation, so paying 51.6 percent of taxes is not paying their fair share.
Research by professors at Princeton and Northwestern University concluded: “The preferences of the average American appear to have only a minuscule… impact upon public policy.” This is because the rich can afford lobbyists to champion tax cuts; request use of public resources for profit; and suggest cutting services to the 90 percent.
The rich do not need public schools or good roads or affordable health care or access to parks and recreation because their private homes can have both. Shed no tears for the top 10 percent until they care about us as much as they care about hoarding gold.
Dee Maitland
Marana
