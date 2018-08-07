Do we still want to abolish "ICE" as "Democrat Socialists" are seeking? After all, we have a quote in this article from a very credible source, telling us, through your excellent reporting "“This is an excellent example of how through collaboration and cooperation we can work together to make our communities safer,” Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier said in the news release"
With this in mind, why then are the "Socialists" wanting to make for a more corrupt, more risk taking on the community's safety and security when, the "Sheriff" makes such remarks, yet, the patterns have been recently to "resist" working for "Law Enforcement" and, ICE is "law enforcement" by Democrats.
Is the "ICE" agenda merely a "disguise" to rid of the agency to allow more folks to literally take over our nation?
Why would we as a secured nation, even think about getting rid of ICE?
Martin Nustad
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.