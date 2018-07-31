“If you’re only going to listen to TUSD, then you’re just drinking the Kool-Aid from one glass.” Does Rep. Clodfelter understand the meaning of the phrase “drink the Kool-Aid” or know to what tragic event it refers? While it is completely offensive for him to use the phrase at all, in doing so Clodfelter seems to imply that he wants the public to have the opportunity to drink the Kool-Aid he would be serving up at a forum on the desegregation case, as well. We can congratulate ourselves on electing some shockingly ignorant and inarticulate public servants.
Mary Beth Neeley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.