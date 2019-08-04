Dear Editor
LD11 State Rep Mark Finchem (R-OV) is joining his fellow political bully V. Leach (R-Tucson) in using AZ’s Attorney General as a weapon to bludgeon his foes.
After striping funding and staffing from the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Finchem now demands the AG goes after Kathy Hoffman for failing to perform her duties. Once again we see an example of a terrible abuse of power afforded these bullies by a bad law used in a corrupt manner. It is time for voters across the state to elect those who will repeal the law and work on behalf of AZ’s citizens instead of deep pocket lobbies.
LD11 must be rid of Mark Finchem and Vince Leach in 2020!
Ralph Atchue
Eloy AZ
Oro Valley
