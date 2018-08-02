Re: the July 30 letter to the editor "Mandates bring sky-high electric rates."
Here are a few facts: Arizona is America’s sunniest state. Solar power is now cheaper than coal or gas. Arizona only gets 6 percent of its electricity from solar.
The Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona ballot measure would gradually increase power from renewable sources, like solar and wind, to 50 percent by 2030. In the process, it would cut Arizona’s energy costs by over $4 billion, help clean up our air and create thousands of good jobs.
So why is Rep. Vincent Leach spreading misinformation about the measure? Probably because he took $2,000 from APS just last month. APS raises rates then spends our money buying off politicians, like Rep. Leach, to do their bidding. They’ve already spent nearly $11 million to influence elections, including trying to block this ballot initiative, to protect their $488 million in annual profits.
Rep. Leach should remember who he was elected to serve and support the opportunity for voters to make our voices heard this November.
Mike Carran
SaddleBrooke
