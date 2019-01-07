Not a day seems to go by without someone and normally more than one complaining about Senator McSally. The Star no doubt is overjoyed with these biased comments as it fits right into their agenda. I for one and there are many more of us am proud of her accomplishments while in the House and stand solidly with her during her Senate position. I know your are disgruntled and unhappy with her appointment however to you I'd say get over it and "Leave Her Alone".
Donald McKenney
Northeast side
