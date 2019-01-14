I am a gun owner that believes in Gun Control for critically needed improvements to public safety.
An opinion piece from a Chicago Tribune writer discusses the legal use of a gun for self-defense. The opinion is well stated and makes our state laws look ridiculous. We all should know that parts of Chicago are extremely dangerous and deadly due to the abundance of gun violence.
She states the shooter has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, requiring a background check and training, (the criminal could not have had one). Good for her!
Two issues are important in this story. Illinois has very strict gun sales laws. Concealed Carry of a gun is highly regulated in Chicago.
Where do the Chicago criminals get their guns? They either, steal them or they go out of states like AZ that have little to no control over gun sales and buy them.
What does the AZ law require of a person to be able to carry a concealed weapon? Not much.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
