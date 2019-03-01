Re: the Feb. 28 article "Bill would mandate almond milk be labeled a 'fake' or 'alternative.'"
I'm truly glad that there aren't more pressing issues for our Legislature than worrying about the labeling on almond milk. Rep. Cook wants almond milk to be labeled "fake milk" or "alternative milk" because we consumers may not know that "almonds do not lactate."
Firstly, the definition of milk is "any liquid resembling this, as the liquid within a coconut, the juice or sap of certain plants, or various pharmaceutical preparations". It doesn't have to come from a lactating animal to be milk. Secondly, perhaps consumers would be better off thinking it is the same, and purchase it instead of homogenized milk. Baby cows fed homogenized milk die within 60 days, and yet it's good enough for humans? Thirdly, don't you clowns in the Legislature have better things about which to worry?
Alan Cross
Northwest side
