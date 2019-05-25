Once again, I am aghast by the actions of some members of our esteemed Arizona legislature! It shocks the conscience that (1) they are quibbling over giving additional time for rape victims to bring charges against their rapist; and (2) they have still failed to pass the Equal Rights Amendment. Protection of rapists---"boys will be boys." Fear that the life and reputation of a rapist may be ruined by an accusation is the excuse hesitant legislators give to disallow more time for the women victims to rally the courage to reveal their trauma. Disregard the feelings of the women who have been traumatized and are likely to suffer from mental disorders for the rest of their lives. Protect the MEN.
There was much less controversy in passing the teenage boy's bill making lemonade the Arizona State Drink!!?? The message: Women who are rape victims and women who want equal rights....even though life has handed you a lemon, in Arizona make LEMONADE.
S.B. Katz
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.