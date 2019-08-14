Regina Romero is running a clean campaign for Tucson's next Mayor. Steller's opinion piece reads like a desperate attempt to delegitimize a people powered campaign. Reproductive justice, environmental justice, and labor are not special interests. They work to raise the quality of life for everyone. These member driven organizations are working to elect Regina Romero because they believe in her values and her record. The broad and diverse coalition of organizations who advocate for her reflect how dynamic of a candidate she is. Instead, you wrote and published these underdeveloped, misleading musings implying some impropriety at a critical and suspect time in this election. These negative attacks being leveled at her will do nothing to take away from the fact that Regina Romero is beholden to the people.
Michelle Aguilera
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.