The truly sad fact that most people do not realize is that much of the legislation on a local and national level is NOT actually created by "our " legislators. ALEC (American Legislative Exchange Council) is an organization made up of corporations and private people (anyone that pays the $150,000 yearly dues, including foreign governments and citizens ) that use THEIR lawyers to craft legislation that works for THEM.
Our legislators are so busy raising money for the next election cycle that they happily accept the neatly prepackaged work and the check that follows their acceptance of such work. We get legislation that favors ALEC and their members. Democracy 2018. Pay attention and vote please.
Michael Coffey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.