As a male citizen of this great State, I am writing about a long-standing injustice. Bills ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment have been introduced in both chambers of the Arizona legislature. We could be the 38th (and final) state to pass this historic amendment, but the leadership in both houses has refused to allow any of these bills to be discussed. One can only assume that they are trying to spare their Republican members from taking a stand - hardly a demonstration of profiles in courage. It is time to guarantee equal rights for all. Let Arizona do the right thing. This is not about abortion, unisex bathrooms, or the legalization of nunchuks; it is simply about equal rights.
Tom McConnell
West side
