Re: the Nov. 30 article "Surprise: AZ drivers to pay $32 vehicle fee next year."
The new ADOT fee was certainly a surprise to everyone — including our legislators. The Legislature did an "end run" around constitutional rules for setting tax and fee levels. They allowed ADOT to usurp their responsibilities to legislate. In the process "someone" overestimated the number of vehicles that are subject to the new fee and under estimated the annual budget for Highway Patrol, a budget which apparently grew by 25 percent during 2018. The result is that the fee became $32 per vehicle rather than $18 as originally contemplated.
Let's be clear, this is a tax created in an underhanded way by elected and unelected people with the goal of creating new revenue outside the regular legislative process. The way this was handled is an embarrassment. The fee should be repealed and an audit conducted of the Highway Patrol budget.
Gary Putnam
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.