As a lifelong Democrat and a 20-year resident of Tucson, I was stunned to learn that Tucson has NEVER had a woman mayor and just one Mexican-American mayor who served for one year in 1876! This year we have an amazing opportunity to make history. The strongest and most experienced candidate is Councilmember Regina Romero. Her track record as a Tucson leader is second to none. Regina has proven that teamwork and a strong drive can lead to economic success for Tucson while protecting our amazing desert habitat. As a Tucsonan, it would make me so proud to have Regina Romero as our next mayor.
Michael Finkelstein
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.