Re: the Feb. 19 article "Extending aid to poor in Arizona looks like dead end."
The story mentions that "Arizona is expecting a $1.1 billion surplus this year." I can live with that. Putting $542 million into the state's "rainy-day" fund? I can live with that too. However, immediately underneath this story was another, which said a House panel voted to ask Arizona voters to boost sales tax to a full penny to raise an extra $445 to $500 million for education.
If you have $1.1 billion extra and you reduce it by $542 million (rainy-day) you still have $558 million left over. Why not use $500 million of this money for education and then we would still have $58 million left over. Do not ask me to vote to raise the sales tax if you already have more money than you need to get ALL the jobs done. Then again, we can use that $58 million to help the neediest families!
Jan Dougherty
Green Valley
