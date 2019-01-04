Re: the Dec. 31 article "AZ bill would ban teachers from raising controversial topics in class."
Please, let our teachers do their jobs. Haven't Arizona educators endured enough attacks? The controversy at hand is this rather parochial, ill-principled house bill 2002 that will supposedly shield and protect our students by putting our teachers on alert.
A code of ethics already exists in schools. Possibly, the concerned constituents could get involved directly with their community schools instead of handing it off to law and order tactics. The controversy is not what our teachers will say to their students, but what our lawmakers will attempt to enact as law.
Tim O'Connor
West side
