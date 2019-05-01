Every day, we hear about threats to the health of Arizona’s children. We can’t fix every one of the problems, but we can protect our children’s access to health care through KidsCare. Almost 34,000 Arizona children have insurance through KidsCare – an affordable option that's again at risk as the legislature debates whether to include KidsCare in the budget. Arizona currently receives 100 percent of KidsCare funding from the federal government, but later this year that will drop to 90 percent. We need a minor change in state law and $1.6 million to keep KidsCare open – just 0.02 percent of the state’s budget! Kidscare is a lifeline for families who don't qualify for Medicaid but cannot afford private coverage. For modest premiums, eligible families obtain necessary care for their children. Without KidsCare, these families will lose life-saving preventative care and will have to rely on high-cost visits to ERs. Governor Ducey supports continued funding for KidsCare, now we need our state legislators to do the same.
Gretchen Hull, MD, FAAP President, American Academy of Pediatrics Arizona Chapter
