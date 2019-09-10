Re: the September 2 letter "Romero leading Tucson? Voters have gone insane."
I guess I am insane according to a "Downtowner" since I am a strong supporter of Regina Romero. As a native Tucsonian of 81 years, I, not only voted for her but maxed out on my political contribution. I personally know many of Regina's supporters, both Democrats and Republicans and can tell you that no one -- no matter how much money they have contributed to her campaign will tell Regina what to do. She studies the issues and make up her own mind for what she believes is good for Tucson. I am a Tucson Developer, and she has supported me and been against me for various reasons.
Just look at her Co-Campaign Chairs, one is a stanch Republican Businessman, and the other is a strong women Environmentalist both well-known and terrific contributors to the Tucson community!
I guess I am insane and proud of it!!
Joseph R. Cesare
