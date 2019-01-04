There is nothing wrong with a code of ethics for teachers unless it is a disguised effort to stymie free speech! Precluding the discussion of "controversial" subjects begs the question of who says what is controversial, ergo someone restricting someone else's free speech. If you teach science, is a discussion of climate change "controversial?" If you teach political science, are you "controversial" if you point out a position with which Mr. Finchem disagrees? Maybe a "board" will need to be established to judge what is controversial. Hello, McCarthyism! I trust our legislators will quickly assign this initiative where it belongs — in the trash can!
Norman Patten
Midtown
