HB2693, a bill working its way through the legislature, would legalize carrying a loaded weapon in a vehicle on school grounds. Supporters, including some legislators, admit they are already ignoring the current law and have been entering school grounds with loaded guns in their cars. Claiming it is “inconvenient” and “potentially dangerous” to unload their weapons, they seek to change the law to accommodate their behavior and allow them to regain their status as “law-abiding citizens”. I believe ensuring the safety of our children and teachers is more important than legalizing dangerous behavior, and will be encouraging my legislators to vote against this bill.
Meg Pradelt
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.