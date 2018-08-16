The full page editorial was well done. It is a necessity that a free press be “free” and the passion of the journalists that wrote it was evident. Of special note was the importance of the local press, reporting on issues that affect us directly. Unfortunately the whole affect was spoiled by the Fitz “cartoon” depicting an obvious Nazi Trump (the funny hats and armbands give it away). Maybe part of the press' problem is failing to see the high ground and then staying there.
I have a love/hate relationship with the press. I worked on the student newspaper in college and loved it. The hate part was when I became an elected official. I have a scrapbook full of stories that still make me want to tear my hair out. I would not characterize my press clippings as fake news, but more like inaccurate news. It would be easy in this atmosphere to be unable to tell the difference. That is the journalist challenge today.
Gary Stoeger
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.