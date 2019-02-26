Re Larry Bodine's letter to the editor , Feb. 21, 2019.
Mr. Bodine's comparison of the Ku Klux Klan to Diego Rivera seems a bit harsh. To accuse someone of having hateful views requires hateful intent. What was Mr. Rivera's intent? The company of Brush & Nib and their so-called "faith" is based in part on what some would call love, as defined in the Scripture 1 Corinthians 13:4-8. Imagine if we were to substitute the word hate every place the word love is mentioned there. It would begin with "Hate suffers long"...and end with hate never fails."
If we're to consider Mr. Rivera's column as crudely defending businesses that hate, then based on the 1st. Amendment, the State Supreme Court has an easy case to decide. God bless America!
Bob Wineland
Northwest side
