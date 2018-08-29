The letter writer implies that Trump and the GOP do not support a free press. This is a very strange perspective since we conservatives will die to support our First Amendment. What we oppose is biased reporting. Let's bring it home. The Star colluded with 300+ other left wing newspapers to simultaneously smear Trump while hiding behind the Constitution. You say I'm wrong? Well if you learned, excepting opinion, that 100% of the Tucson Daily Star staff, publisher, editors, reporters, staff, and unpaid journalism UA interns were Republicans, how would you react?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.