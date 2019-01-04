Re: the Dec. 31 article "AZ bill would ban teachers from raising controversial topics in class."
Since Arizona has been a state 106 years, it needs to abide by the Constitution and its amendments. In particular the 1st amendment that ensures the freedom of speech. Classrooms are not exempted from this law.
Should Rep. Mark Finchem to succeed in his Arizona bill outlawing teachers from mentioning controversial political, racial and religious messages in the classroom, history would have to be banned from the school. Revolutionary War, Civil War, WW1 you name it. It is all political. The crucifixion of Christ was political. Is Rep Finchem going to personally review all class lessen plans? Perhaps he would have all school library books that relate to history, mistreatment of minorities or religions that don’t suit him to be burned.
The first bill Governor Ducey signed was the American Civics Act that requires all high school students to pass a basic civics test. Rep Finchem’s bill would make for a good discussion in those civics classes.
Ray OMDAHL
Green Valley
