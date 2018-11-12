I would like to thank Tim Steller for his well-reasoned and even handled article regarding the election and the handling of the count by the Pima County Recorders Office. The employees and volunteers perform a thankless job, and no matter the conclusion someone will always blame them for the outcome.
The real problem this year is not with the people performing the counts, but rather the way the mail-in ballots are certified. Comparing the signature to the one on file is fraught with difficulties. I know that my signature has changed a great deal in the last 10 years. Maybe it is time to use a method that can be machine substantiated. Using a Personnel Id Number (PIN) instead of a signature could be scanned and verified by a machine. No need for interruption by a human and much faster.
Mitchell Oomens
West side
