I was aghast to see that the Town of Marana required some of it's citizens to leave the town to cast their vote for city council. If people were forced to leave the United States to be able to cast their vote for their senator or congressman, their would have been an uproar. I see no difference with town elections.
Any notice was likely inadequate to overcome having voted at the same place for years only to be told to travel 7.5 miles to a new polling location outside the town to cast their ballot. After the polling place was closed, no less than 16 voters turned away from the polling place in Marana showed up unable to vote at the correct poll.
While this may be allowable under the current election laws, it should be changed. All votes for Marana Town Council should be cast in Marana. For those who were elected, you have the ability to set things right by establishing an ordinance to correct this wrong.
Randy Jenkins
Marana
