My wife and I are originally from the Bay Area in California. My wife grew up in Berkeley, CA and worked at Stanford University for a number of years. The writers at the the Star are talented even though very liberal and "progressive" whatever that means. A Pro Life walk took place from St. Augustine Catholic Church to the Holy Hope cemetery. No mention in the Arizona Star! This Walk has taken place since 1992. No filthy angry signs, just hundreds of mothers, fathers, children, seniors who believe in the Sanctity of Life. All ethnic groups were represented in large numbers. Three articles in the Star leading up to the Tucson Women's March and a front page picture on Monday, Jan. 21. I thought liberal and progressives were open minded and inclusive. I guess I was wrong!
william kuder
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.