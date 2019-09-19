My wife and I recently attended a political rally for Mark Kelly, the astronaught and husband of Gabby Giffords, who was the target of an assassination attempt eleven years ago.
We have noticed a number of letters to the editor criticizing the incumbent Republican senator, Martha McSally, for her slavish support for Donald Trump. Let us assure you that Mark Kelly will be the pawn of no one when he is our senator. He articulated a campaign program to help our country and all its citizens, not just a favored few. He deserves all of our support.
Robert Maddex
Oro Valley
