Several recent letters to the editor have taken Martha McSally to task for failing to criticize Trump and/or his policies. While I applaud the spirit of these letters, expecting McSally to criticize Trump is like expecting chicken beaks to sprout teeth...never gonna happen.

Arizonans rejected McSally’s senate bid but she was imposed on us anyway. Voters have an opportunity in November 2020 to make it clear her backdoor entry into the Senate is unappreciated. A second rejection would be a fitting criticism of both Trump and McSally.

Archer D. Grayling

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

