Last Saturday I attended the Democratic Mayoral Forum where all three candidates, Steve Farley, Regina Romero and Randi Dorman participated.
The three major issues I got out of debate were: improving our public schools, more money for downtown Tucson and adding more street car routes throughout the City.
First, the Mayor doesn't control TUSD, secondly the City is already pouring a lot of our tax dollars into downtown and third, let's repair our roads before adding more street car routes. I don't believe any candidate mentioned increasing the size of our police force. which has been cut by about 30%.
I would have thought that one of their top priorities would have been getting our streets back under control where right now it's like the wild west.
Pat Darcy
Midtown
