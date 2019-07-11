I’m a registered Independent and just mailed off my party-specific-ballot-request so I can vote Democrat in this years critical primary. I encourage other Independents do so before the Friday, July 12 deadline.
I did it because I firmly believe Democratic Mayoral Candidate Steve Farley is the right person at the right time to bring our city's diverse constituencies together. At candidate forums, Steve’s vision for Tucson and his responses to questions were inspiring. He consistently shared forward-thinking, creative ideas, demonstrating an obvious passion for our city and communities. Like conversing with a great neighbor, it was encouraging to see Steve connecting with what residents shared, incorporating those perspectives into the broader solutions. And with his extensive Legislative experience, Steve is clearly the strongest candidate to also represent Tucson priorities to the state capitol.
For this and more, I believe Mayor Steve Farley will build solid coalitions and collaborate effectively with other local governmental agencies, developing solutions to build a sounder future for ALL Tucsonans.
Tammy Carter
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.