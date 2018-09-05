Sunday's "Star Opinion" wrote that "It would dishonor McCain, and do an extreme disservice to the voters who elected him in 2016, to install a Trump supporter in McCain’s Senate seat." Well, many of McCain's voters held their nose and did so just to maintain a Republican majority in the Senate. A new poll after his death reflected more Democrats than Republicans approved of him! Republican voters expected McCain to support Pres. Trump's conservative agenda, like eliminating Obamacare, that McCain had campaigned to do, but instead cast the deciding vote to keep it! Let us be honest here, the Star and other Democrats liked McCain because he was always negating his own party. He loved to "cross the isle", aka supporting Democrats. Governor Ducey should appoint a conservative Senator who will keep their campaign promises, does not seek adolation from the Democrat news media, will not continually rebuff their own party and attack the President. NO Democrat Senator ever did that to Obama or to fellow Democrats!
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.