I guess McSally doesn't need to go through the primary to know she's won the Republican nomination for US Senate. She's already running negative ads against her presumed opponent, Sinema. Taking a page directly from the Trump playbook she denigrates Sinema, in this case for her choice of clothing 20 years ago, Attack and incite, that's what we can expect from McSally if indeed she wins the nod. The ad includes her statement "I stand with Trump"(knee deep in human waste and the flotsam of executive subterfuge).
The people of AZ deserve far better than a nauseating campaign of negative vitriol. Based on recent history McSally won't deliver anything but vilification. Her tenure in Congress has been a study in partisan arrogance. Having nothing to offer in terms of positive direction I guess resorting to angry defamation is the chosen campaign strategy. Rabble-rousing is Trump's method, emulated by McSally. This is a dangerous candidate with little redeeming qualities. Think twice Arizona
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.