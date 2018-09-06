As a retired military person, I give credit to Martha McSally for her service to her country. However, wearing her uniform in a political television add is in direct violation of Air Force uniform regulations for retired personnel. Air Force Instruction 36-2903 states "wearing of the uniform is prohibited for all retirees: In connection with the promotion of political or commercial interests." In addition, her salute is one of the most pathetic I have ever seen. She does a disservice to the Air Force that she is blatantly using to further her political cause.
Paul Ellis
East side
