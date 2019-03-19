Tim Steller’s article on McSally was insightful, but I Tim think left some important parts out. McSally hanging onto Trump’s coattails is a good thing for Democrats. With President Bone Spur's obsession with Sen. McCain “he's not a war hero, he's a war hero because he was captured” and his criticism of the Senator's class ranking (but threatening to sue any school who release his records).
By McSally refusing to stand up to Trump by defending another service member will just make it that much harder for her to convince Arizona voters that she is a good replacement for John McCain.
But this time she will have a much harder candidate to run against. A distinguished Naval officer and astronaut Mark Kelly whose wife just happens to be the most admired woman in Arizona and Congress. I think Governor Ducey is going to have a real problem in November trying to explain how he lost two Senate seats by backing a loser twice.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
