Once again Martha McSally has been called on the carpet for accepting excessive campaign donations that disregard federal guidelines. Not the first time. Despite the cheating she lost to Sinema. Unfortunately just temporarily, as she was subsequently appointed to fill the AZ Senate seat vacated by McCain. GOP inbreeding and slush personified. Ethics be damned.
McSally has never presented AZ with an imaginative vision or inspired idea. She is likely incapable of original thought, preferring to coddle the current GOP line, which gains her GOP money. Seemingly exactly what Ducey values in an appointee?!
Hopefully just two years of this vacuous representation for AZ citizens who deserve better and would benefit from inspired non-partisan commitment to the future of this state and the country.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
