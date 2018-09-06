I would appreciate the Star's help in clarifying a few things. First, when and where did the U.S. first engage the Taliban in combat? Martha McNally says she was bombing the Taliban on 9/11 and it is my understanding that we did not engage them until October 2001. Second, Martha McSally shows a photo she claims is Kyrsten Sinema protesting and denigrating our troops. Is that Ms. Sinema? Was she protesting against the war in Afganistan? And is there any indication (evidence) of the tone or message in was directed toward our troops in a disrespectful way? On are related topic, it is my understanding that McSally has only had one town hall meeting with her constituents since she took office in 2015 and that was by invitation only. Is that accurate ? If not, could you please set the record straight on that matter? Thanks.
Bruce Wysocki
Southwest side
