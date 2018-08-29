A new McSally ad says, "On 9/11 I was deployed in Iraq". She led missions against Iraq because her Commander-In-Chief had decided that Iraq was responsible for 9/11. But there was no evidence of same and no WMD. Now she's following her new Commander-In-Chief who is even more poorly informed than Bush. She proudly proclaims that she has agreed with him 97% of the time! What a brown-nose. We deserve a senator who is not a puppet of the administration.
William Rowden
Benson
