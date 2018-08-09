Absentee Congressperson McSally, in the course of her campaign to become an absentee Senator, is clamoring for the wall, jumping on the Trump train to nowhere. It's not surprising...in the course of her term as a US rep she's built a wall between herself and her constituents, ignoring concerns, skipping forums and thumbing her nose at those within her district who have different views to consider.
Apparently it's not part of her perceived mandate to listen to the concerns of the electorate. Instead she is taken to alarmist and reactionary haughtiness...falling in step with the self-aggrandizing liar-in-chief she exalts.
While she touts her military service and her fondness for grandmas, in reality that is self-serving pap...just what you'd expect from this bobblehead politician.
Arizona deserves far better than this conniving and arrogant fraud. Wake up!
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
