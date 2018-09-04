Congresswoman, now that you have won the Republican primary election, I am hoping that in tribute to Senator John McCain, you start running an honorable campaign. Stop with all the fear tactics, we know what the world is like.. You do not have to keep exaggerating what is out there. Stop with all the dirty mudslinging ads. In American, people have the right to protest. One does not fail or let down the citizens of America if you you protest something that you feel is wrong. Stop with the misleading lies, let your voting record speak for itself. Above all, stop backing a person that had to be shamed into doing the right thing. Senator John McCain was a war hero and a dedicated patriot that deserves the flag being a half staff!
Lyle Marcks
Midtown
