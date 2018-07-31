I have unfortunately voted for Rep. Martha McSilly (not a typo) twice. Shame on me for not learning the first time, but be assured I will not make that mistake again. We need someone to represent the citizens of Arizona not another of Trump's puppets. If she can't think for herself and represent us she has no business running for senator of Arizona. I agree it will be extremely hard to find another John McCain, but McSally can't even run for the lowest seat in any level of government. I have voted a straight Republican ticket for over 50 years. Not this time.

Brian Gallagher

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

