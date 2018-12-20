The Voters of Arizona have rejected Martha McSally to represent their interests in the US Senate. Notwithstanding, Governor Ducey, acting as a minion of Donald Trump, has rescinded the Electoral Process, the will of the Voters of Arizona, and appointed her to fill the vacancy of Senator John McCain!
A recall Petition for Governor Ducey should be initiated!!
In rejecting her Candidacy for the US Senate, the Voters of Arizona have rejected her Unstinting support for the Political Agenda of Donald Trump!
Martha McSally is a Military Person...and Donald Trump is her Commander and Chief. She is incapable of any Critical Analysis and Independent Judgement on Issues that are Contrary to Trump's Political Agenda ...but....in the Best Interests of the Citizens of Arizona and the Country
Trump to McSally: ....Jump; ......McSally to Trump: .....Yes Sir...How High???
Once again.....A recall Petition for Governor Ducey should be initiated!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.