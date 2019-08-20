Senator Martha marches lockstep to her Commander in Chief polices over 90 percent of the time. She recently rallied to the defense of General Hayten, accused of sexual assault by a subordinate. Dutifully she reports "The truth is , General Hayten is innocent...". She hopes the accuser gets the help she needs, despite not being allowed to testify before the nomination committee. Martha has no evidentury training and and is not an officer of any court. More conflicted and unusual is her own dealing with her own sexual abuse and military authority. She named the perpetrator of childhood abuse, but not a military officer who attacked her. It is well known that perpetrators have many victims, yet she apparently does not want to rock the fragile military boat or command structure. She is not the advocate for women that she claims to be.
John Corbett
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.