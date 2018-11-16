The flurry of praise for Martha McSally’s concession speech from the national and area media has been overwhelmingly positive. Memory is so fleeting. This speech followed a spectacularly vile and nasty campaign, from a candidate who went full “Trumpism” before it was over, arguably costing her the election. In context, her speech simply stages her for her next Senate campaign in less than 2 years. At best her speech follows a “near death” conversion, soon to be reversed. Let’s try to maintain a sharp memory on Martha McSally.
Robert Hutchens
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.